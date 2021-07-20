Lupin allots 60,596 equity shares under ESOP

Lupin has allotted 60596 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹ 2/- each.

These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the Company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to ₹ 90,79,26,788 consisting 45,39,63,394 equity shares of ₹ 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)