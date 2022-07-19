Lupin Diagnostics launches its first reference lab in Ranchi

Lupin announced today that Lupin Diagnostics has launched its first Reference Laboratory in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The new Reference Laboratory at Ranchi is equipped to conduct a broad spectrum of routine and specialized tests in the fields of molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, histopathology, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology, and routine biochemistry.

In order to serve East India comprehensively, Lupin Diagnostics has already established processing laboratories in Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar. Currently, Lupin Diagnostics has over 100 LupiMitra (Lupin's franchise collection centers) already enrolled for its East India operations.

