Mindtree partners with Rubrik to launch Mindtree Vault - a unified cyber-recovery platform

Mindtree announced that it has partnered with Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security Company, to launch a unified cyber-recovery platform named MINDTREE VAULT.

The platform combines Mindtree's program management, cloud, data, and cybersecurity capabilities, best practices, and accelerators, with Rubrik's data resilience, data observability, and data recovery capabilities.

It enables organizations to work through the full scope of recovery, including assessment, discovery, migration with ongoing management services, and pilots for proof-of-concept projects. By empowering organizations to quickly shift to data-driven models, ensure data is immutable, and enhance their ability to guard against cyberattacks as well as swiftly recover from them, the platform delivers a seamless experience and a key component of an organization's data security posture.

