Lupin Diagnostics opens reference laboratory in Guwahati

Lupin announced today that Lupin Diagnostics has launched its Reference Laboratory in Guwahati in North East India.

The expansion is in line with Lupin Diagnostics' strategy to expand its presence across India and increase access to quality testing.

The Reference Laboratory in Guwahati has capabilities to conduct a broad spectrum of routine and specialized tests in the fields of molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, histopathology, cytology, microbiology, serology, hematology, immunology and routine biochemistry.

