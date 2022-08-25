TCS to launch research and innovation CPG hub in Hyderabad

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it is launching an advanced research and innovation hub in Hyderabad, for incubating digital solutions for Consumer Packaged and Goods (CPG) companies, using SAP solutions.

The TCS CPG Innovation Hub will address industry-specific use cases around Industry 4.0 and the digital supply chain, catering to the needs of clients looking to speed up and scale up their innovation initiatives. It will provide a structured framework for clients to ideate better, work on creative solutions faster, and achieve their purpose-driven goals. TCS will leverage a consumer-centric industry template on SAP S/4HANA integrated with SAP Digital Supply Chain, SAP Customer Experience and SAP Trade Management solutions to help CPG companies make the most of their SAP investments and achieve superior business outcomes.

In addition, customers can experience a series of CPG platform solutions, built on the SAP Business Technology Platform, which personalizes experiences and helps innovate faster with business context.

These solutions include TCS Revenue Prime™ for net revenue management, TCS ChannelPrime for collaborating with partners on a common platform, and TCS Envirozone™, a digital solution suite that helps organizations track and mitigate supplier-sourcing risks to aid procurement decisions for a sustainable supply chain. This suite includes the TCS Integrated Distributor Management and Collaboration Platform (iDMCP), integrated Vendor Management System (iVMS), and Enterprise Visibility for distributor management, supplier collaboration and 360-degree visibility across the enterprise.

TCS helps CPG enterprises accelerate digital transformation and harness new business models. By leveraging the power modern technologies like AI, ML and cloud combined with a data-driven approach, TCS helps them reimagine internal processes and enhance scalability. TCS' services and innovation tools provide business insights and drive transformations across the enterprise value chain using SAP solutions.

