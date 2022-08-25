TCS to launch research and innovation CPG hub in Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
Indian Relief Foundation and AISeon Healthcare Technologies launch the first SEED Innovation Hub in Mumbai
TCS opens its fifth global research and co-innovation centre in Toronto
GMR Hyderabad gets extension in terms of concession agreement for operating Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
TCS implements Lending and Securitization platform for Aadhar Housing Finance
UST named a leader in Zinnov Zones for Hyper Intelligent Automation and RPA Services
-
The TCS CPG Innovation Hub will address industry-specific use cases around Industry 4.0 and the digital supply chain, catering to the needs of clients looking to speed up and scale up their innovation initiatives. It will provide a structured framework for clients to ideate better, work on creative solutions faster, and achieve their purpose-driven goals. TCS will leverage a consumer-centric industry template on SAP S/4HANA integrated with SAP Digital Supply Chain, SAP Customer Experience and SAP Trade Management solutions to help CPG companies make the most of their SAP investments and achieve superior business outcomes.
In addition, customers can experience a series of CPG platform solutions, built on the SAP Business Technology Platform, which personalizes experiences and helps innovate faster with business context.
These solutions include TCS Revenue Prime™ for net revenue management, TCS ChannelPrime for collaborating with partners on a common platform, and TCS Envirozone™, a digital solution suite that helps organizations track and mitigate supplier-sourcing risks to aid procurement decisions for a sustainable supply chain. This suite includes the TCS Integrated Distributor Management and Collaboration Platform (iDMCP), integrated Vendor Management System (iVMS), and Enterprise Visibility for distributor management, supplier collaboration and 360-degree visibility across the enterprise.
TCS helps CPG enterprises accelerate digital transformation and harness new business models. By leveraging the power modern technologies like AI, ML and cloud combined with a data-driven approach, TCS helps them reimagine internal processes and enhance scalability. TCS' services and innovation tools provide business insights and drive transformations across the enterprise value chain using SAP solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU