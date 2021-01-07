Lupin gets nod for Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP

Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP from the USFDA to market a generic equivalent of Bactrim Oral Suspension of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg/40 mg per 5 mL, is indicated for the treatment and prevention of a wide variety of bacterial infections (such as middle ear, urine, respiratory, and intestinal infections), and certain type of pneumonia (pneumocystis-type).

Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP (RLD: Bactrim) had estimated annual sales of approximately $19 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT September 2020).

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 January 2021. Shares of Lupin lost 3.8% to settle at Rs 1,000.60 yesterday.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

