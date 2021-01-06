Venky's slumps amid bird flu scare in several states

Venky's (India) tumbled 5.92% to Rs 1561 after Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying confirmed Avian Influenza, commonly known as bird flu, cases have been reported from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

The ministry informed this after the samples from these states were tested positive by Indian Council of Agricultural Research -National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD).

In an official statement, the ministry said in Rajasthan, bird flu is reported in crows in Baran, Kota and Jhalawar district, while Madhya Pradesh also reported the disease in crows in Mandsaur, Indore and Malwa districts.

In Himachal Pradesh, the bird flu is reported in migratory birds in Kangra, while in Kerala it is reported in poultry-duck in Kottayam and Allapuzha districts, it added.

Bird flu is a highly infectious and severe respiratory disease in birds caused by the H5N1 influenza virus, which can occasionally infect humans as well. India notified the first outbreak of avian influenza in 2006. Infection in humans is not yet reported in India though the disease is zoonotic. There is no direct evidence that AI viruses can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated poultry products.

VH group of which Venky's India is subsidiary company is the largest integrated poultry player in India covering entire spectrum of poultry segment from pure line breeding to processed chicken. Over the years, the group has created a strong brand of 'Venky's' and has pan India presence in both the organized and unorganized poultry segments.

