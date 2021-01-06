GSS Infotech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SEAMEC Ltd, SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd and Mohota Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2021.

GSS Infotech Ltd tumbled 10.12% to Rs 59.05 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19588 shares in the past one month.

SEAMEC Ltd crashed 8.78% to Rs 477.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1099 shares in the past one month.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd lost 7.94% to Rs 59.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20465 shares in the past one month.

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd slipped 7.90% to Rs 5.36. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mohota Industries Ltd pared 7.79% to Rs 12.19. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59639 shares in the past one month.

