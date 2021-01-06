PNC Infratech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Prism Johnson Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd, Somany Home Innovation Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 January 2021.

PNC Infratech Ltd tumbled 7.05% to Rs 172.1 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 293.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22102 shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd crashed 5.72% to Rs 88.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33843 shares in the past one month.

Venkys (India) Ltd lost 5.67% to Rs 1565. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10839 shares in the past one month.

Somany Home Innovation Ltd plummeted 5.29% to Rs 182.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41440 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15821 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd slipped 4.79% to Rs 35.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

