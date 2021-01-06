Mirae Asset MF hikes stake in UTI AMC

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 0.018% stake in UTI Asset Management Company on 22 December 2020.
Post acquisition, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund's stake in UTI Asset Management Company has increased to 5.003% stake from 4.984% stake held earlier. The transaction took place in open market. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 January 2021.
UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) reported 12.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.59 crore on 13.8% rise in total income to Rs 287.01 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Shares of UTI Asset Management Company fell 1.28% to Rs 544.75. UTI AMC is Investment Manager to UTI Mutual Fund. It has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU