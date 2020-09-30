Lupin launches Lapatinib Tablets 250 mg

-
ALSO READ
Cadila Healthcare receives USFDA nod for cancer drug
New drug may prevent cancer relapse: Study
Strides Pharma Science ceases distribution of Ranitidine products in US market
Lupin gets tentative approval for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution
Zydus receives USFDA final approval for Perphenazine Tablets
-
Lupin announced the launch of Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, after Lupin's alliance partner Natco Pharma received final approval for its ANDA from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, are the generic equivalent of Tykerb Tablets, 250 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation, and are indicated in combination with:
- Capecitabine for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer whose tumors overexpress human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), and who have received prior therapy including an anthracycline, a taxane and trastuzumab
- Letrozole for the treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive metastatic breast cancer that overexpresses the HER2 receptor, for whom hormonal therapy is indicated
Lapatinib Tablets (RLD: Tykerb) had annual sales of approximately USD 61 million in the U.
S. (IQVIA MAT June 2020).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU