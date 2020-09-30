Natco Pharma launches breast cancer treatment drug Lapatinib Tablet in US

-
Through its marketing partner - LupinNatco Pharma announced that its marketing partner, Lupin has launched Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, in the United States market after NATCO received the final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (USFDA). NATCO was the 1st ANDA applicant for Lapatinib Tablets, 250mg, containing a Paragraph IV certification.
Lapatinib Tablets, 250mg, is sold under Brand name TYKERB, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis), which is indicated primarily for the treatment of certain types of breast cancer.
For the 12 months ending June, 2020, TYKERB had sales of approximately USO 61 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT June 2020).
