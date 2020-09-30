Board of Jump Networks approves change in directorate and appointment of CS

At meeting held on 30 September 2020

The Board of Jump Networks at its meeting held on 30 September 2020 has approved the following -

The appointment of Nihar Shah (PAN: DREPS4166K), as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 01 October 2020.

Accepted the resignation of Bhim Chaudhry (DIN: 08305775) from the Non-Executive Non-Independent Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 30 September 2020.

Appointed Amita Karia (DIN: 07068393) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 30 September 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)