JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

MeDirect Bank Belgium launches Regulated Savings Product on Finacle's core banking solution
Business Standard

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

With effect from 20 March 2019

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo announced that T G Bharath, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company had resigned from the office of Managing Director with effect from 20 March 2019 and he will continue to be Non-Executive Chairman and Director.

H. Gurunath Reddy, Non-Executive director of the Company has been appointed as Executive Director with effect from 21 March 2019

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 22 2019. 09:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements