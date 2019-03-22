Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo announces change in directorate

With effect from 20 March 2019Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo announced that T G Bharath, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company had resigned from the office of Managing Director with effect from 20 March 2019 and he will continue to be Non-Executive Chairman and Director.
H. Gurunath Reddy, Non-Executive director of the Company has been appointed as Executive Director with effect from 21 March 2019
