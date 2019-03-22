MeDirect Bank Belgium launches Regulated Savings Product on Finacle's core banking solution

JUST IN
Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a product subsidiary of Infosys announced on 21 March 2019, that its customer MeDirect Bank Belgium, an online bank offering savings, investments and wealth management since 2013, has successfully launched its Regulated Savings Product on Finacle's core banking solution.

The product will help the bank extend services to a new segment of savers that are looking to save and receive basic interest, in addition to a fidelity premium. Finacle's core banking solution provided MeDirect Bank a flexible technology foundation to enable speed-to-market with this new offering.

First Published: Fri, March 22 2019. 09:26 IST

