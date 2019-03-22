MeDirect Bank Belgium launches Regulated Savings Product on Finacle's core banking solution

-
ALSO READ
Australian bank goes digital with Infosys cloud software
Qatar bank transacts on Infosys' Finacle digital platform
Sri Lankan bank selects Infosys Finacle for block-chain based transaction
Hatton National Bank, Sri Lanka selects Finacle Trade Connet to digitize trade finance business
Infosys implement Finacle Payments Hub for Qatari-owned QNB
-
Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a product subsidiary of Infosys announced on 21 March 2019, that its customer MeDirect Bank Belgium, an online bank offering savings, investments and wealth management since 2013, has successfully launched its Regulated Savings Product on Finacle's core banking solution.
The product will help the bank extend services to a new segment of savers that are looking to save and receive basic interest, in addition to a fidelity premium. Finacle's core banking solution provided MeDirect Bank a flexible technology foundation to enable speed-to-market with this new offering.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU