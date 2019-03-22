USFDA inspects Jubilant Generics API manufacturing facility

has been informed by the U.

S. (USFDA), in correspondence dated 13 March 2019, received on 21 March 2019 that the inspection from December 10-18, 2018 at the Jubilant Generics API manufacturing facility, in Nanjangud, Mysore, has been classified as Action Indicated (OAI). The USFDA also stated that the facility might be subject to a cGMP regulatory or enforcement action based on this inspection, and that FDA could withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)