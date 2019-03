Held on 21 March 2019

The Board of at its meeting held on 21 March 2019 has approved 'Request for Proposal' (RFPs) for appointment of Transaction Advisor, & Asset Valuer for disinvestment of shareholding of 96.56% in Vignyan Industries, a Subsidiary of BEML, as per the recommendation of

