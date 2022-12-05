Lupin launches Rufinamide tablets in US

The drug is generic version of Banzel tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg, of Eisai Inc.

The drug major announced that it launched Rufinamide tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg in the United States.

Rufinamide is used with other medications to prevent or control seizures (epilepsy) associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).

Rufinamide tablets (RLD Banzel) had estimated annual sales of $138 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT October 2022).

Lupin is an innovation led transnational pharmaceutical company producing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) globally.

On consolidated basis the company reported net profit of Rs 129.73 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 2098.04 crore in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 2.2% to Rs 4091.16 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 4003.42 crore in Q2 FY22.

Shares of Lupin shed 1.05% at Rs 767.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)