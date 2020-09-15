Lupin Ltd extends gains

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1001.35, up 3.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.19% in last one year as compared to a 4.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 42.69% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Lupin Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1001.35, up 3.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 11506.25. The Sensex is at 38971.28, up 0.55%. Lupin Ltd has slipped around 0.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11233.3, up 2.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.92 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

