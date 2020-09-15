Amara Raja Batteries Ltd soars around 2%

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 776.45, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.35% in last one year as compared to a 4.57% gain in NIFTY and a 10% gain in the Nifty Auto.

The PE of the stock is 22.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

