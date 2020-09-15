Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 2.28%, gains for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 58.4, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.32% in last one year as compared to a 4.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.36% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. Tata Power Company Ltd has risen around 4.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15829.15, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 115.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 378.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

