Lupin Ltd Slides 4.1%

Lupin Ltd has added 3.05% over last one month compared to 2.79% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.32% drop in the SENSEX

Lupin Ltd fell 4.1% today to trade at Rs 1007.15. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.02% to quote at 20979.21. The index is down 2.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Granules India Ltd decreased 2.94% and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 2.5% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 48.89 % over last one year compared to the 15.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Lupin Ltd has added 3.05% over last one month compared to 2.79% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.32% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 72333 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1121.85 on 18 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 505 on 13 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)