Lupin Ltd spurts 0.81%, rises for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 757.5, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.07% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Lupin Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 757.5, up 0.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 18652.7. The Sensex is at 62756.06, up 0.12%. Lupin Ltd has risen around 8.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13087.35, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 765.85, up 1.06% on the day. Lupin Ltd is down 13.07% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 44.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)