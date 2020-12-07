Lupin Ltd spurts 2.49%, up for five straight sessions

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 956.5, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.53% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% gain in NIFTY and a 58.09% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Lupin Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 956.5, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 13330.05. The Sensex is at 45332.4, up 0.56%. Lupin Ltd has added around 4.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12353.6, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)