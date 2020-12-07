Marico Ltd up for fifth session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 396.4, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.33% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Marico Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 396.4, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 13330.05. The Sensex is at 45332.4, up 0.56%. Marico Ltd has risen around 4.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32356.75, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 397.9, up 0.44% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 16.33% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 46.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

