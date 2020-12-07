United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.64%, gains for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 589.1, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.52% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% jump in NIFTY and a 7.71% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 589.1, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 13330.05. The Sensex is at 45332.4, up 0.56%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 5.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32356.75, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 590.8, up 1.41% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 0.52% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% jump in NIFTY and a 7.71% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 155.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)