Lupin recalls all batches lrbesartan Tablets & lrbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets in the US

-
ALSO READ
Lupin receives USFDA warning letter for its Somerset site
Lupin acquires Melbourne-based Southern Cross Pharma
Lupin gets tentative U.S. FDA nod for Brivaracetam tablets
Maruti Suzuki India recalls 1.81 lakh vehicles for possible defect
Lupin incorporates Lupin Digital Health for foray into digital healthcare
-
Lupin Pharmaceutical Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain batches of lrbesartan Tablets and lrbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets to the consumer level. As part of Lupin's ongoing assessment, analysis revealed that certain tested API batches (but not finished product batches) were above the specification limit for the impurity, N-nitrosolrbesartan.
Although Lupin has received no reports of illness that appear to relate to this issue, the company, out of an abundance of caution, is recalling all batches of lrbesartan Tablets USP 75mg, 150mg and 300mg and lrbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 150mg/12.5mg and 300mg/12.5mg in the US. Lupin discontinued the marketing of lrbesartan and lrbesartan and HCTZ tabs in Jan 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU