Nectar Lifescience Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2020.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2020.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd crashed 10.47% to Rs 15.4 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44360 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd tumbled 10.07% to Rs 64.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1762 shares in the past one month.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 12.24. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6879 shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd fell 9.97% to Rs 13.37. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 783 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd plummeted 9.73% to Rs 8.16. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 77599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25007 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)