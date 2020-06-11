Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharti Infratel Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2020.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 11.92% to Rs 9.53 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2728.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1120.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharti Infratel Ltd lost 8.18% to Rs 213.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

KRBL Ltd crashed 7.55% to Rs 216.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13267 shares in the past one month.

Engineers India Ltd corrected 7.19% to Rs 69.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95366 shares in the past one month.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd slipped 7.06% to Rs 1234.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3586 shares in the past one month.

