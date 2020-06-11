Volumes jump at Reliance Power Ltd counter

JUST IN
Adani Green Energy Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 June 2020.

Reliance Power Ltd saw volume of 378.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.85% to Rs.2.70. Volumes stood at 51.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 46.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.46 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.06% to Rs.328.00. Volumes stood at 4.03 lakh shares in the last session.

PC Jeweller Ltd clocked volume of 77.94 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.82 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.75% to Rs.17.05. Volumes stood at 5.7 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Paper Ltd recorded volume of 44.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.78% to Rs.96.40. Volumes stood at 7.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd registered volume of 27035 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7463 shares. The stock slipped 0.53% to Rs.27,770.00. Volumes stood at 2546 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 14:30 IST

