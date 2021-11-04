Lupin receives NICE recommendation for Namuscla for treatment of myotonia in adults with NDM

Lupin announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued the Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) recommending the routine funding of Namuscla (mexiletine) in England and Wales.

NICE recommends Namuscla (mexiletine) within its marketing authorisation, as an option for treating the symptoms of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders. Lupin has agreed a confidential patient access scheme with NHS England (NHSE).

Namuscla is licensed in the European Union and the UK for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with NDM.

