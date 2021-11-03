Hil allots 21,360 equity shares under ESOS

-
ALSO READ
Hil consolidated net profit rises 97.91% in the June 2021 quarter
Hil standalone net profit declines 58.30% in the September 2021 quarter
Cipla allots 2,499 equity shares under ESOS
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries allots 64,950 equity shares under ESOS
Gland Pharma allots 64,700 equity shares under ESOS
-
Hil has allotted 21,360 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to the eligible employee under the HIL Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2015.
Upon the above said allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs 7.51 crore comprising of 75,13,903 equity shares of Rs 10 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU