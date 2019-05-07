JUST IN
GTN Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Piramal Entrprs. signs MoU with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

On 07 May 2019

Piramal Enterprises announced that the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), a Canadian pension fund, to co-sponsor a renewable energy focused Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). With an initial corpus of US$ 600 million, and the option to scale further, the InvIT would seek to acquire up to 1.5-2GW of stable and cash generating renewables assets on a hold-to-maturity basis, with a firm focus on diversification of both asset type as well as off-taker profile. Both PEL and CPPIB will act as Co-Sponsors of the proposed InvIT and hold up to 75% of the units (with CPPIB committing US$360m and holding up to 60%; PEL committing US$90m and holding 15% ) and seek to raise capital from other like-minded investors for the remaining 25%. I

