Lupin receives USFDA approval for anti-fungal drug

Pharmaceutical company Lupin on Thursday announced that it received approval from USFDA for efinaconazole topical solution.Efinaconazole topical solution is used to treat fungal or yeast infection of the toenails. This medicine works by killing the fungus or yeast, or preventing its growth.
Efinaconazole topical solution is a market a generic equivalent of Jublia topical solution of Bausch Health Americas, Inc. The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Pithampur, India.
According to IQVIA, efinaconazole topical solution had estimated annual sales of $274 million in the USA in the month of December 2021.
Lupin's consolidated net profit jumped 24.47% to Rs 545.52 crore on a 3.57% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 4160.93 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) dropped 68.16% to Rs 167.08 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 524.84 crore in Q3 FY21. Total tax rebate during the quarter stood at Rs 382 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a tax expense of Rs 83.49 crore in Q3 FY21.
Shares of Lupin were trading 1.13% lower at Rs 720.05 on BSE.
