Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 324.31 points or 1.36% at 23585.04 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 3.44%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.22%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.14%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.5%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 1.32%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.27%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.03%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.47%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.39%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (up 0.48%), moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 101.76 or 0.18% at 55367.14.

The Nifty 50 index was down 35.85 points or 0.22% at 16570.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 187.31 points or 0.7% at 26818.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.44 points or 0.17% at 8142.28.

On BSE,2127 shares were trading in green, 1112 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

