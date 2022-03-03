Volumes soar at V-Mart Retail Ltd counter

V-Mart Retail Ltd clocked volume of 3.72 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 27.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13317 shares

Nilkamal Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 March 2022.

V-Mart Retail Ltd clocked volume of 3.72 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 27.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13317 shares. The stock lost 0.11% to Rs.3,398.90. Volumes stood at 10762 shares in the last session.

Nilkamal Ltd recorded volume of 32228 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3350 shares. The stock lost 0.73% to Rs.2,011.50. Volumes stood at 2182 shares in the last session.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd recorded volume of 4.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53970 shares. The stock gained 9.44% to Rs.726.30. Volumes stood at 38246 shares in the last session.

Vedanta Ltd recorded volume of 516.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 105.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.21% to Rs.392.00. Volumes stood at 156.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd registered volume of 69.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.41 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.42% to Rs.346.75. Volumes stood at 92.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)