Tata Communications deploys Genesis Gas Solution for Indraprastha Gas

Provides operational efficiency with pre-paid smart gas metering systemIndraprastha Gas (IGL), has awarded Genesis Gas Solutions for the roll-out of its pre-paid smart gas metering system. The new smart meters supplied by Genesis Gas Solutions in partnership with Tata Communications' LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) network will enable its customers to monitor their gas use more accurately in real-time against available credit and pave the way for greater operational efficiency for IGL.
This is the first time that this technology is being deployed by any CGD (City Gas Distribution) company in the country. Tata Communications already has an established LoRaWAN network in Delhi NCR, which has now been extended to Rewari.
As the first stage of deployment, 5,000 pre-paid Genesis smart gas meters have been installed in Rewari by IGL. Underpinning this is Tata Communications' IoT infrastructure based on an ultra-low-power, long range LoRaWAN - a network that has been specifically designed for IoT devices such as smart meters. Thanks to the low energy consumption of LoRaWAN, smart meters for gas usage can be installed independent from the main power source - with a battery life of up to 10 years.
This has helped IGL overcome some of the key limitations of using existing post-paid technology solutions such as locked premises, estimated/wrong billing, reversal of bills and tampering of meters.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
