Ramco Systems implements logistic software for J.P. Enterprises Logistics Corp, Canada

Canadian Logistics and Supply Chain leader J. P.
Enterprises Logistics Corp announced it will implement Ramco Systems' Logistics Software, kick starting a digital transformation that will serve as a springboard for expansion and entry into the e-commerce space. Ramco's business partner, Bricz, LLC., a U. S.-based supply chain consulting organization played a key role in this engagement
