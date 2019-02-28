JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

HGS recognized on IAOP's "The Best of The Global Outsourcing 100" List
Business Standard

Ramco Systems implements logistic software for J.P. Enterprises Logistics Corp, Canada

Capital Market 

Canadian Logistics and Supply Chain leader J. P.

Enterprises Logistics Corp announced it will implement Ramco Systems' Logistics Software, kick starting a digital transformation that will serve as a springboard for expansion and entry into the e-commerce space. Ramco's business partner, Bricz, LLC., a U. S.-based supply chain consulting organization played a key role in this engagement

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 11:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements