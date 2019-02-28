HGS recognized on IAOP's "The Best of The Global Outsourcing 100" List

-
Hinduja Global Solutions was included on the 2019 Global Outsourcing 100 list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP).
This year's "Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 is a culmination and celebration of the 'best of the best' forward-thinking companies that have proven they stand out, year after year. This is the ninth consecutive year HGS has earned IAOP recognition as one of the world's top outsourcers.
