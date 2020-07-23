JUST IN
Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin Tablets

Lupin has received tentative approval for its Empagliflozin and Linagliptin Tablets, 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.

S. FDA) to market a generic version of Glyxambi Tablets, 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Empagliflozin and Linagliptin Tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 18:17 IST

