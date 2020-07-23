Board of UCO Bank approves proposal to raise equity aggregating Rs 3000 cr

The Board of UCO Bank at its meeting held on 23 July 2020 has approved the proposal by circulation for raising of equity capital aggregating to Rs.3000 crore during the financial year 2020-21 through various modes such as Follow on Public Offer (FPO), Qualified Insitutlonal Placement (QIP), Preferential Issue etc. subject to necessary approvals from shareholders, Govt. of India, RBI and SEBI.

