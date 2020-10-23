Lupin wins five INDIASTAR 2020 for excellence in packaging of its derma products

-
Lupin announced that it has won five 'INDIASTAR 2020' awards under the category 'Excellence in packaging, innovative design and development' for its derma products - Novegrow, Lupiaqua cream, Novilite cream, Noviglo face wash and Novishine shampoo. The award was conferred by the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP).
The INDIASTAR Award is a national award for excellence in packaging. A jury of eminent personalities from institutions, government bodies, and industry experts selected the winners from a total of 305 entries.
INDIASTAR Awards are duly recognized and endorsed by the Asian Packaging Federation (APF) and the World Packaging Organization (WPO). The winning of IIPs' INDIASTAR award has opened the doors for winners to compete with their awarded designs for International Awards viz. ASIASTAR and WORLDSTAR.
