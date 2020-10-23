Board of Aarti Drugs approves fund raising up to Rs 350 crore

-
At meeting held on 23 October 2020The Board of Directors of the Aarti Drugs at its meeting held on 23 October 2020 has passed an enabling resolution for raising of funds up to Rs 350 crore by way of issue of equity shares or any other instruments or security including fully/partly convertible debentures or by way of a composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares or any other eligible securities through qualified institutions placement, private placement/public issue of equity/debt securities, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof.
