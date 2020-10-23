HIL commences commercial production of putty plant in Golan, Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
JK Cement hardens after capacity addition at MP unit
Lockdown: 4,000 Andhra fishermen leave Gujarat in buses
MP govt issues helpline for its people stranded nationwide
HC orders seizure of plant; directors not to leave country
Centre procures 5.03 lakh tonnes of pulses, oilseeds under PSS so far
-
HIL has commenced the commercial production of Putty Plant at its existing factory in Golan, Gujarat.
HIL continues to diversify, invest and expand its portfolio range across pan India as outlined strategically.
With the above new Putty Plant, the Company has now capacities installed to serve markets of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU