HIL commences commercial production of putty plant in Golan, Gujarat

HIL has commenced the commercial production of Putty Plant at its existing factory in Golan, Gujarat.

HIL continues to diversify, invest and expand its portfolio range across pan India as outlined strategically.

With the above new Putty Plant, the Company has now capacities installed to serve markets of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

