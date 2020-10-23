Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its Audience Targeting & Household Sync technology on Connected TV

mediasmart, Affle's self-serve mobile programmatic platform, today announced the launch of its Audience Targeting & Household Sync technology on Connected TV (CTV). Though programmatic CTV ads have been available on mediasmart for sometime, this new technology now enables brands to make CTV ads more engaging by syncing CTV ad campaigns with ads on other connected devices in the same household.

They can thus make their CTV ads significantly more relevant by personalizing them for specific audiences within the household. This thus brings together the twin strengths of (a) engaging storytelling associated with TV & CTV advertising and (b) targeting and engagement associated with Programmatic & Digital advertising.

