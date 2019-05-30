JUST IN
lupin wins Packaging Award for its patient awareness initiative 'Lupin Sahayak'

Lupin announced that it has won the India Packaging Award 2019 for its patient awareness initiative 'Lupin Sahayak' and its special packaging for Telista.

Telista is Lupin's brand of Telmisartan and combinations that is used in the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure), prevention of heart attack and stroke. Lupin Sahayak is a new initiative by Lupin's Synox Team, that focuses on diabetes and hypertension. It offers a 24x7 WhatsApp helpline (7777044111) that will enable patients to get more information on hypertension.

The India Packaging Award 2019 given by UBM India was received for the category 'Innovation in Patient Awareness Award'.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 15:12 IST

