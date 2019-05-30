lupin wins Packaging Award for its patient awareness initiative 'Lupin Sahayak'

Lupin announced that it has won the Packaging Award 2019 for its patient awareness initiative 'Lupin Sahayak' and its special packaging for Telista.

Telista is Lupin's brand of and combinations that is used in the treatment of (high blood pressure), prevention of and Lupin Sahayak is a new initiative by Lupin's Synox Team, that focuses on and It offers a 24x7 WhatsApp helpline (7777044111) that will enable patients to get more information on

The Packaging Award 2019 given by UBM was received for the category 'Innovation in Patient Awareness Award'.

