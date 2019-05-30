Indiabulls Ventures allots 67.56 lakh equity shares

-
Under ESOSIndiabulls Ventures has allotted 67,56,616 (Sixty Seven Lacs Fifty Six Thousand Six Hundred Sixteen) Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of face value Rs. 2/- each, to eligible employees upon exercise of options vested in their favour under -'Indiabulls Ventures Limited Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2008' and 'Indiabulls Ventures Limited Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2009'.
Consequent to said allotment, the paid-up Equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 114,83,72,132.80 divided into 52,87,87,506 Fully Paid-up Equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each and 8,15,66,088 Partly Paid-up Equity Shares (PPS) of face value of Rs.2/- each (Paid-up value Rs.1.10 per PPS) and 13,43,030 Partly Paid-up Equity Shares (PPS) of face value of Rs.2/- each (Paid-up value Re.0.80 per PPS).
