Board of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals approves fund raising up to USD 200 mn

At meeting held on 29 May 2019

The Board of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 29 May 2019 has approved the raising of funds upto USD 200 Mn by issue of non-convertible debentures (in form of bonds or otherwise) or bonds, whether denominated in Indian Rupee and/or foreign currency(ies), though a public issue or a private placement in accordance with the provisions of the applicable law. Proceeds from these debt securities issuance will be used mainly to refinance existing deb

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 10:48 IST

