Business Standard

Tata Power intimates of sale of investment in Nelito Systems

Capital Market 

Tata Power Company announced that NELCO (NELCO), a subsidiary of the Company and Af-Taab Investment Company (AfTaab), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, both together hold 28.15% in Nelito Systems (Nelito).

NELCO and Af-Taab have today, along with other shareholders of Nelito, entered into an Agreement for Sale of shares of Nelito to DTS Corporation, Japan.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 18:37 IST

