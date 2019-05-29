Tata Power intimates of sale of investment in Nelito Systems

Tata Power Company announced that NELCO (NELCO), a subsidiary of the Company and Af-Taab Investment Company (AfTaab), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, both together hold 28.15% in Nelito Systems (Nelito).
NELCO and Af-Taab have today, along with other shareholders of Nelito, entered into an Agreement for Sale of shares of Nelito to DTS Corporation, Japan.
