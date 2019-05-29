Board of Nava Bharat Ventures approves buyback of shares up to Rs 25 cr

At meeting held on 29 May 2019

The Board of Ventures at its meeting held on 29 May 2019 has approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 25 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 160 per share.

At Maximum Buyback price and Maximum Buyback Size, the indicative maximum number of Equity Shares that can be bought back would be 15,62,500 ("Maximum Buyback shares") which would be 0.87% of the total number of Equity Shares of the Company.

